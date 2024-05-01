Norden Group LLC Raises Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.54.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $239.25 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.31.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

