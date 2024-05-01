Norden Group LLC Boosts Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PTC by 2.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in PTC by 14.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 9.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 66,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in PTC by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Down 1.8 %

PTC opened at $177.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.61 and a 200-day moving average of $170.94. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.42 and a 1-year high of $194.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.