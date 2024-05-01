Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,948 shares of company stock worth $511,814. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after acquiring an additional 17,838 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after acquiring an additional 397,606 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 169,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PATRIZIA Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PEG opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.43.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.