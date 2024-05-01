Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

OTEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Open Text in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Open Text has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $45.47.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Open Text by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Open Text by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

