Norden Group LLC Has $487,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Norden Group LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CVS opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

