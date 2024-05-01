Norden Group LLC Sells 1,803 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Norden Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the third quarter worth $17,398,000. Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,430,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,171,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after acquiring an additional 80,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 85.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Stock Performance

nCino stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela Kilday sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $27,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela Kilday sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,105,300 shares of company stock valued at $38,835,333 in the last ninety days. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on nCino

nCino Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.