Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$72.00.
Several research analysts have commented on TECK.B shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teck Resources
Teck Resources Price Performance
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.