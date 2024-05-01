Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$72.00.

Several research analysts have commented on TECK.B shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Teck Resources Price Performance

About Teck Resources

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$67.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$47.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.98.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

