Norden Group LLC Acquires New Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,683 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SAP by 10.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 193,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SAP by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAP. Barclays reduced their price objective on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.20.

SAP Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $181.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $213.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $199.29.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

