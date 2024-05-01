Analysts Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Price Target at $95.57

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.57.
Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $95.24 on Friday. Welltower has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $98.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.26%.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
