Analysts Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Price Target at $95.57

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Welltower Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,748,369,000 after buying an additional 5,173,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,453,039,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Welltower by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,132,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,085,836,000 after buying an additional 1,361,150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,337,000 after purchasing an additional 87,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 22.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,084 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $95.24 on Friday. Welltower has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $98.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

About Welltower

(Get Free Report

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

