DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Stock Rating Lowered by US Capital Advisors

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DT Midstream’s FY2026 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM stock opened at $62.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.73. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.