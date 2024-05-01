Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Echelon Wealth Partners

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Stock Performance

CVE FCA opened at C$7.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.17. Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs has a fifty-two week low of C$7.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.00.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Company Profile

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

