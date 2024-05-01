Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Echelon Wealth Partners

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Stock Performance
CVE FCA opened at C$7.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.17. Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs has a fifty-two week low of C$7.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.00.
Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Company Profile
