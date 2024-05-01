Norden Group LLC Purchases 792 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 712,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at $31,386,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $31,816,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after acquiring an additional 30,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CW shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.25.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $253.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $157.72 and a 52-week high of $261.46. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

