Norden Group LLC Trims Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Norden Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATEC. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,823.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,823.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Bakst acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $202,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 285,069 shares of company stock worth $3,971,495 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphatec from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphatec

Alphatec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.