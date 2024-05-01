Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,994 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,469.2% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

