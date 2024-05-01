Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) & aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Critical Analysis

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals -75.50% N/A -73.64% aTyr Pharma N/A -49.84% -39.12%

Risk and Volatility

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 aTyr Pharma 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and aTyr Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 88.82%. aTyr Pharma has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,407.43%. Given aTyr Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and aTyr Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals $21.25 million 11.71 -$16.05 million ($0.61) -15.05 aTyr Pharma $350,000.00 304.76 -$50.39 million ($0.96) -1.64

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than aTyr Pharma. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than aTyr Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD. The company is developing ATYR0101, a fusion protein derived from a domain of aspartyl-tRNA synthetase that is in preclinical development for the treatment of fibrosis; and ATYR0750, a domain of alanyl-tRNA synthetase for the treatment of liver disorders. It has collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of efzofitimod for ILDs in Japan. aTyr Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

