Investment House LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,035,551. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

