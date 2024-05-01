Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,750 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.11 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $100.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.95.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

