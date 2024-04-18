Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Increased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.21.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $71.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.69 billion, a PE ratio of 83.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.28.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

