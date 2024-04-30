Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 2,715 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 87,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,547,000 after buying an additional 71,193 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 82.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.27. 6,000,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,686,057. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.40.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

