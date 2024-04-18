SVB Wealth LLC Buys 3,882 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $83.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.58. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $87.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

