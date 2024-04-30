Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes $3.74 Million Position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.66% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 562,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 166,856 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,031,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 649.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 343,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 297,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

TUA stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $20.90. 310,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,396. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

