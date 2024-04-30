Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $731.55.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $43.90 on Tuesday, reaching $781.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,345,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $742.17 billion, a PE ratio of 134.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $760.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $668.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $392.26 and a 52-week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.