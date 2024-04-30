Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,969 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 20.5% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 8.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

V traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $269.39. 3,233,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,892,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $494.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,874 shares of company stock worth $5,506,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

