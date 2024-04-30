Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 5,648 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 0.9% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 8,340.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,558,000 after buying an additional 1,026,274 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 109,325.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 91,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,623,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic
In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on MDT
Medtronic Price Performance
Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,223,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,437. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.32. The stock has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
