Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $37.58. 6,116,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,549,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

