Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 6.6% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 376,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,182,000 after acquiring an additional 367,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $427.89. The stock had a trading volume of 27,303,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,698,277. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.12. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $315.11 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.