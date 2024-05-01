Auxano Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Auxano Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,755 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 92,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in Intel by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 95,857 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. HSBC lowered their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.47. 67,294,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,496,852. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $128.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

