StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $34.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.53.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GEE Group

About GEE Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group makes up about 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 5.23% of GEE Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

