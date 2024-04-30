Auxano Advisors LLC Takes $540,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Humana by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Humana by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Humana by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 41.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HUM stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.23 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.28.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.