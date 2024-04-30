Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $4.06 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.75.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
