SVB Wealth LLC Has $3.46 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 373.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,186 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.41. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $115.32.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

