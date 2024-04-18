SVB Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 91.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $123.55 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,029.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.31 and its 200 day moving average is $115.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $33,414,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 745,984 shares of company stock worth $95,917,681. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.52.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

