SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 43,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average is $77.06. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $85.65.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
