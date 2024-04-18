SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 43,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average is $77.06. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.