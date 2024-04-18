Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 54 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $221.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

