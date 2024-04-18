Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 192 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $121.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.35. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $131.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

