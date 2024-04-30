Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,191 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded down $10.00 on Tuesday, reaching $184.05. 117,301,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,200,906. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $586.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

