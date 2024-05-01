ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $3.49 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.17.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma stock. abrdn plc purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ABIO Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

