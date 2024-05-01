Naviter Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:WDS opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Woodside Energy Group Profile

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%.

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.