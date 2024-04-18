Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Raised to C$23.00 at CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$19.76 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C($0.21). Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of C$384.49 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.0050352 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

In other news, Director Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.97 per share, with a total value of C$49,843.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,715 shares of company stock valued at $78,078. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.