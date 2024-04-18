Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Insider Acquires £3,700 in Stock

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Mills acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £3,700 ($4,606.00).
Nicholas Mills also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 15th, Nicholas Mills acquired 35,000 shares of Trifast stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £25,900 ($32,242.00).
Trifast Price Performance
TRI stock opened at GBX 76 ($0.95) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 76.79. The stock has a market cap of £103.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,533.33 and a beta of 1.15. Trifast plc has a 1-year low of GBX 62 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.62 ($1.22).
Trifast Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Trifast Company Profile
Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.
