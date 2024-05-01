Seaport Res Ptn Comments on American Airlines Group Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the airline will earn $3.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.35. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAL. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 61.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 702,152 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 266,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 751,621 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 25,310 shares of the airline’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 688,809 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,573,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

