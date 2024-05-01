Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $126.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVB Financial

CVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CVBF opened at $16.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.46.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David A. Brager purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 59,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,104.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,498.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Brager acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 64,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,196. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.