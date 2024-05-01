Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $126.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
CVB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CVBF opened at $16.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.46.
CVB Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO David A. Brager purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 59,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,104.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,498.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Brager acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 64,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,196. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of CVB Financial
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
