Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives C$11.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enerflex

Enerflex Trading Down 2.8 %

TSE EFX opened at C$8.05 on Friday. Enerflex has a one year low of C$5.44 and a one year high of C$11.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$997.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.82.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of C$782.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$788.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.5247718 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.11%.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.