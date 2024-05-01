GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Up 15.6% in April

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 137,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

Shares of GP stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GreenPower Motor

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GreenPower Motor stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.18% of GreenPower Motor worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

Featured Articles

