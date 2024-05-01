Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Update

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,110,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 18,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 5.6 %

HL opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 172,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

