Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $193.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.95 and a 12-month high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

