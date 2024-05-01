3,023 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Acquired by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,023 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

MAS opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

