Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 21,289 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,289 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 363,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,855,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 39,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,045,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,572,000 after buying an additional 45,802 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,656,000 after buying an additional 20,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 91,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $59.00.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

