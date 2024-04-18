American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Short Interest Up 6.5% in March

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
American Battery Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ABAT opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. American Battery Technology has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $14.10.
American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Battery Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
About American Battery Technology
American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.
