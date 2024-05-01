Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVBG

Everbridge Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $34.75 on Friday. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $115.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,747 shares of company stock valued at $289,103 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 28.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,960,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,906,000 after acquiring an additional 163,180 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $6,078,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.